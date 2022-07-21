Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY for 2022 WWE Moment of the Year

ESPN and WWE revealed a stellar list of nominees for this year's Best WWE Moment of 2022 ESPY Award, but only one moment can stand above them all, and after this year's voting, it is Cody Rhodes who walks away the winner. Rhodes returned to WWE in grand fashion earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, and to say the crowd responded to that moment would be an understatement. Rhodes would then go on to have a fantastic match against Seth Rollins and has been one of WWE's biggest stars ever since, and now that moment has defeated some stiff competition to become the Best WWE Moment of 2022.

After a bevy of reports and rumors circulated about Rhodes' time in AEW coming to an end, Rhodes would indeed move on and then shocked everyone with his return at WrestleMania. Since then he's delivered another classic moment when he wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, taking on Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. It's difficult to not see that winning next year unless something else just comes in and shocks everyone.

Rhodes beat out some big competition, as names like Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Rousey Rousey, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold all also populate the list. Stone Cold actually has two different moments, as one is his return to the ring against Kevin Owens and the other is his segment with Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Theory. You can find all of the nominees below, and congrats to Rhodes on the big win!

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins WWE Raw Women's Championship

John Cena returns at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey returns at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd

Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Big E cashes in Money in the Bank to win WWE Title

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch returns at WWE SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell Match

Wee Man bodyslams Sami Zayn

Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens

Rhodes is still recovering from his injury, so he won't be in the ring at SummerSlam. He will likely be in attendance though, and you can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

