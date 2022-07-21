WWE's Cody Rhodes Gets Slapped With a Tortilla at The ESPYS

The tortilla challenge has been taking social media by storm, and now it has invaded The ESPYS as well. You probably didn't see WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes being on the other end of that tortilla, but thanks to ESPN's Gary Striewski that's exactly what has happened. Rhodes showed up on the ESPYS red carpet and Gary got him to jump in on the challenge. Rhodes hit first and the tortilla broke in half, and then it was time for the "receipt". Rhodes braced and then the tortilla connected with a pretty decent pop. You can watch the full video below.

Rhodes was all smiles afterwards though, as the two shared a quick hug and Rhodes said he didn't know what the tortilla challenge was before this, but now they've completed it, even though he'll have a smack mark on one side of his face for all the pictures moving forward.

It's been a whirlwind for Rhodes since departing AEW and returning to WWE, as the star made his anticipated return at WrestleMania 38 and has been one of WWE's biggest stars ever since. He became a huge part of Monday Night Raw and delivered two more big matches at events, including his now famous match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, which had him wrestling with a torn pectoral muscle.

While he will be out of action for a bit after surgery, he has remained in the forefront with promos and surprise appearances, as well as events like The ESPYS. After his WWE return, Rhodes revealed what led to him ultimately returning and leaving AEW.

"I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I'm going to keep my word on that," Rhodes said. "There's no shoot interview. There's no nefarious tale that's going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it's been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn't move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson] and Kenny [Omega]. I'm rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can't leave any stone unturned with that."

