Cody Rhodes Finished the Story at WrestleMania and WWE Fans Are Loving It

Can you believe it? Has reality sunk in yet? Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, has finally finished the story his father set out to tell. The grandson of a plumber closed out WrestleMania XL in spectacular fashion, beating Roman Reigns and ending his 1,316 day run as WWE Universal Champion. Fans thought that Cody would be victorious in last year's WrestleMania Main Event, but one year later he finally won the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

If you heard the pop that came from the live Philadelphia crowd after the referee's hand struck the mat for a third time, you know how fans feel about this victory. Not only does WWE have a new Universal Champion for the first time since August 2020, but the most beloved babyface on the entire roster was the one to bring down the Tribal Chief.

The WWE Universe is ecstatic about Cody's long-awaited victory, and they quickly flooded social media with messages of joy and excitement about the new Champion.

You can check out some of the reactions to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania moment below!