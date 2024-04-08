Cody Rhodes Finished the Story at WrestleMania and WWE Fans Are Loving It
Thanks to an assist from some WWE legends, Cody Rhodes has finally become Champion.
Can you believe it? Has reality sunk in yet? Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, has finally finished the story his father set out to tell. The grandson of a plumber closed out WrestleMania XL in spectacular fashion, beating Roman Reigns and ending his 1,316 day run as WWE Universal Champion. Fans thought that Cody would be victorious in last year's WrestleMania Main Event, but one year later he finally won the biggest prize in sports entertainment.
If you heard the pop that came from the live Philadelphia crowd after the referee's hand struck the mat for a third time, you know how fans feel about this victory. Not only does WWE have a new Universal Champion for the first time since August 2020, but the most beloved babyface on the entire roster was the one to bring down the Tribal Chief.
The WWE Universe is ecstatic about Cody's long-awaited victory, and they quickly flooded social media with messages of joy and excitement about the new Champion.
You can check out some of the reactions to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania moment below!
The Story Is Finished
Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
I have never heard an ovation like that in my life.
The historic Roman Reigns title reign is over.
The story is finished. #WWE #WrestleMania— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 8, 2024
He Did It
In Tears
HE DID IT!— Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) April 8, 2024
HE FUCKING DID IT!
SAMANTHA IS CRYING!!!
CODY HAS FINISHED THE STORY😭🙌
THIS IS WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT & I'M IN TEARS!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/g87TgUWJDO
WWE Avengers
all the babyfaces coming out to congratulate Cody Rhodes like he just defeated THANOS makes Roman Reigns even more badass#WrestleManiaApril 8, 2024
So Happy
So happy for Cody Rhodes!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fxb8i5fj2i— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) April 8, 2024
Special
They did the peak sports entertainment closing stretch, but incredibly, prior to that, proved that they could have a HELL of a pro wrestling match. Special main event. Cody Rhodes did it. He finally fucking did it.— Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) April 8, 2024
FINALLY
CODY DID IT….HE FINISHED HIS STORY FINALLY 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6P9ZTeLVb9— Ross (@RossIsClutch) April 8, 2024
Real Wrestling
Randy Orton John Cena and CM Punk congratulating Cody Rhodes in the ring
Real wrestling man 😭😭April 8, 2024
Bye Bye Bloodline
CODY RHODES HAS FINISHED THE STORY BYE BYEEEEEE BLOODLINE BYE BYEEEEEE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3TCUIdiDXV— khi (@stymead) April 8, 2024
Wonderful
Wonderful main event— Kate | Fightful | Mark Order (@MissKatefabe) April 8, 2024