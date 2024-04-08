WWE WrestleMania 40: CM Punk Takes Shot at AEW's Will Ospreay

CM Punk was a big part of the latest WrestleMania, even though he was suffering an injury that kept him out of the ring. Despite not taking on Drew McIntyre for the World Championship, Punk was instrumental in lending Damien Priest an assist that saw Priest cashing in his Money in The Bank and becoming the new world champion. McIntyre wasn't the only one that Punk was talking trash to during WrestleMania weekend, as CM took the chance to fire a shot at AEW's Will Ospreay.

During the match between McIntyre and Seth Rollins, the former was able to do what many had predicted in defeating Seth "Friggin" Rolling for the championship. Of course, this was helped by the fact that Rollins was suffering a bad knee injury that was exacerbated by WrestleMania's first night. Rolling teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a tag-team match pitting them against both The Rock and Roman Reigns, with the Bloodline claiming victory. Rollins, perhaps of any other wrestler during this year's WrestleMania, has perhaps lost the most when all is said and done.

WWE x AEW: Shots Fired

In a new video, Punk asks The Miz if he is looking to get a tattoo of the attendance number for this year's WrestleMania. This was a knock against Will Ospreay, as reportedly, the AEW superstar had received a tattoo for the attendance at the recent "All-In" event. Considering the bad blood between CM Punk and AEW at the moment, it would come as no surprise in the future if the trash-talking continues.

Punk taking a shot at Ospreay Posted by Wrestling – WWE Gaff MPEN – WGM on Sunday, April 7, 2024

WrestleMania 40 Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Damian Priest Cash-In)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley (C) def. Iyo Sky (C)

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

LA Knight def. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament

