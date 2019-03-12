Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Fan’s Phone

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested early Monday morning in Miami Beach, Florida.

TMZ reported that McGregor was arrested for robber/strong-arm and criminal mischief after breaking a fan’s phone outside the LIV nightclub inside the Fontaineblue hotel.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, at around 5 AM Monday, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor and as the fan attempted to take a photo, Conor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground,” TMZ reported while describing the incident. McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it.”

The report continued by saying McGregor picked up the phone and walked away with it. The whole incident was reportedly caught on camera.

The Miami Beach Police released McGregor’s mugshot along with an official statement via Twitter on Monday night.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

“MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies,” the tweet read. “Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided.”

Monday was not the first time McGregor had found himself in trouble with the law. Back on April 5 during the UFC 223 media day, McGregor appeared at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York looking to start a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter had cornered McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov. The Irish fighter eventually found which bus Nurmagomedov was on and threw a moving dolly at the bus, shattering one of its windows and injuring several fighters inside. McGregor was eventually charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief and menacing and reckless endangerment. He only recently completed the community service assigned to him following the arrest.

Following a separate incident at UFC 229 involving Nurmagomedov, McGregor, Dillion Danis and several members of Nurmagomedov’s team, both fighters where handed lengthy suspensions. McGregor will be free from his suspension on April 6.

After beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 back in November 2016, McGregor held the distinction as the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion. He was stripped of both titles due to inactivity, and failed to win the Lightweight Championship back against Nurmagomedov in October 2018 after submitting in the fourth round due to a neck crank.