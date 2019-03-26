Conor McGregor Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation following a sexual assault accusation, according to the New York Times. The paper reports that a woman in Ireland accused him of sexual assault back in December, leading to an arrest by Irish police in January. After being questioned by authorities he was released, though an investigation is reportedly still ongoing. The Times pointed out that, as of Tuesday, he had not been charged with any sort of crime.

McGregor announced via Twitter early Tuesday morning that he was retiring from mixed martial arts.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” he wrote. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

The alleged victim claimed the incident took place at the Beacon Hotel on the edge of Dublin’s city limits. The Times pointed out that Irish media outlets have been reporting on the story for several months, but due to national laws they are not allowed to name McGregor because he has yet to be convicted of any crime.

McGregor has had a number of run-ins with the law in recent years, most recently in early March when he was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida for strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief after allegedly stealing and breaking a fan’s phone outside of a night club.

The Irish fighter had only competed in the UFC once since winning the UFC Lightweight Championship in November 2016, making him a world champion in two weight classes. UFC President Dana White released a statement to ESPN following McGregor’s announcement, and made no mention of him being in any sort of legal trouble.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey (Proper 12) is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense,” White wrote. “It i was him i would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and i look forward to seeing him be as successful outside the octagon as he was in it.”

Many had speculated that McGregor would make the move to professional wrestling. WWE Superstar Finn Balor was quick to fan those flames by tweeting at McGregor, “”See you at [WrestleMania] brother.”

