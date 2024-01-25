Current WWE Champion Announces Contract Renewal

Logan Paul has been a rising star within the WWE since his first match at WrestleMania 38. For being a rookie wrestler, Paul shocked many with his performance in the match as most people were quick to write off the YouTube star. Since that match, he has gone on to wrestle a handful of other times, including in the 2023 Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins, and in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Paul is the current United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel back in November.

Paul took to his Instagram to reveal that his current contract has been renewed. Paul previously stated his initial contract was a year-long contract that expired after WrestleMania 39. "Royal Rumble this Saturday. One thing y'all didn't know: I've been at the PC for a couple of months. The WWE renewed my contract," Paul revealed on Instagram live. "Breaking news. And I figured if this is going to be a full-time job. Maybe I stop treating it as a hobby."

Back in December Paul held a tournament that would reveal the next challenger for the championship. The bracket featured the likes of NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens. Owens won that tournament and Paul has been seen scouting Owens out on commentary. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Paul was a guest on the KO Show. Owens confronted Paul about his comments regarding his weight and the way he looks. Paul eventually sucker punches Owens and brutally attacks his injured arm.

Paul is set to face Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the United States Championship, a title that Owens has held three times in his WWE career. Later on in Paul's live, the two meet in another brawl. "I gotta say another thing. Right now, potentially, the best time in history to be a WWE Superstar," Paul added. "I don't know if y'all seen the news but WWE, got partially acquired, Monday Night RAW by Netflix. A $5 billion deal starting 2025. We got John Cena on the podcast yesterday. The Rock joined the board at TKO. He might fire me. [laughs]"

