Argylle's John Cena Explains Why Matthew Vaughn Is a Great Director

John Cena had some serious praise for Argylle director Matthew Vaughn. ComicBook.com talked to the star about working with the filmmaker on the frenetic spy movie. Cena singled out the ways Vaughn brings out the best in his actors. The WWE superstar also talked about how teamwork and collaboration come into play on-set as well. Movies are not made in a vacuum and Vaughn knows what encouragement or criticism to give to achieve the desired result. Cena wold also talk about his time in the ring and how it compares to being on a movie set. In both situations, the performers have to bounce off of each other productively to put on a successful show. Check out what else the Argylle star had to say up above.

"First and foremost, it's in his best interest because no good director's goal is to tank a movie or tank someone's performance," Cena said. "That's what's great about making a film. You can't do it alone. Just as in WWE, you can't go out there and work alone. You have to be as good as the people standing next to you. And the job of a great director is to bring the best out of everyone."

"And Matthew does that in his own way. The universe he creates, the parts that he gets to fidget with are extremely vibrant and take you on this wonderful ride. But, he's also great at managing people," he elaborated. "And that's also a trait of a great director, or what I believe is a trait of great director. He manages ton get the best out of people and a lot of that has to do with creating an environment you're comfortable in and you're willing to be vulnerable. So, hats off to him for that being one of his many skills."

Cena Teams With Familiar Face In Argylle

Last year, Cena was a part of the biggest movie of the year, and he's reunited with one of his co-stars in Argylle. In a recent interview, Dua Lipa talked about working with the WWE icon on Barbie and then meeting up for Matthew Vaughn's new movie. It's funny to imagine their mermaid characters being transported to this spy world. The pop star explained how happy she was to see Cena walk on-set again.

"It seems like I can't seem to do anything without him! He's really my emotional support actor," Lipa told Vanity Fair. "It was fab, and he's amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He's such a great guy and so lovely."

As the interview progressed, Lipa reflected on Barbie's success. It truly was the movie of 2023. "The thing is, Greta just really defied all odds," the singer noted. "Nobody knew what to expect from the Barbie film and for it to be able to hit so many chords, from it being so fun and happy and funny, to then really hitting the heartstrings and touching on something really emotional and having you, especially as a woman, contemplate your place and what's expected of you."

Who Is John Cena In Argyle?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

