UFC’s Dana White on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier: ‘I Think It’s Going to Happen’

Brock Lesnar may be the biggest draw in the history of combat sports. Not only will he headline WrestleMania 35 for WWE, but UFC‘s Dana White is confident he’ll nab The Beast for a summer blockbuster against Daniel Cormier this summer.

In an interview with Megan Olivi, White handicapped the possibility of Lesnar returning to UFC for a major fight with Cormier.

“Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE. One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I’m hoping to hear from that guy this summer,” White said.

Last summer, Lesnar stormed The Octagon after Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in what proved to be UFC doing their best WWE impression. While some fans didn’t appreciate the melodrama, it signaled that UFC is committed to making this fight. But according to White, it’s not just the brand who wants it, both fighters are equally dedicated to making it happen.

“I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it’s going to happen,” White said.

Given the amount White and UFC continue to feed this potential matchup, we’ll guess it’s happening. But it may not be imminent. Lesnar still has major WWE duties to fulfill. On top of WrestleMania 35, Lesnar is reportedly booked for WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia in May. On Monday a report indicated that Lesnar is also being advertised for SmackDown’s jump to FOX in October, and if that’s the case, Lesnar would have about three months to train for then fight Cormier.

Cormier’s future is also time-sensitive. The 39-year-old has been adamant in saying 2019 is his final year of competition. Right now, Cormier said to be nursing a few nagging injuries, but it may be more accurate to say he’s waiting for Lesnar. However, if Lesnar isn’t the guy, Cormier told MMAFighting that Micic, not Jon Jones, would be next.

“I talked to the boss (Dana White) the other day and he’s talking to me about fights and Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones and everybody, and I said, ‘If Lesnar doesn’t go, Stipe has to be first. He deserves it, and I’ve said it from the beginning. If it ain’t Brock, I want to fight Stipe Miocic and give him what’s rightfully his, a rematch for this title.’ He’s going to get beat again, but at least he’ll get a chance to fight for that belt again,” said Cormier.