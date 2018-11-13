Dean Ambrose and Barrel Fires Are a Match Made in Heaven

The WWE has a new hot couple: Dean Ambrose and a barrel fire.

Earlier tonight on Monday Night RAW, Dean Ambrose explained his recent betrayal of Seth Rollins and by extension the Shield. It was the standard heel explanation – his friends made him weak, his fans smell, Seth Rollins is actually the selfish one, but the real highlight was where Ambrose gave his impassioned promo: in front of a barrel fire.

Ambrose looks like he just finished dropping the hottest diss track the hood has ever seen… #WZChat #RAW pic.twitter.com/TMIec4izeE — Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) November 13, 2018

Instead of confronting Rollins in the ring, Ambrose recorded his response remotely from outside of the arena. There was technically a reason for the barrel fire – Ambrose tossed his old Shield gear into the barrel after dousing it with “gasoline.”

Watching Ambrose disavow himself of the Shield was pretty heartbreaking, but fans seemed to love Dean’s new attitude and his fiery new prop:

Dean Ambrose, live via rental car. pic.twitter.com/EqMDJaQ4OJ — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 13, 2018

This is the best Dean Ambrose has ever been. That promo is money. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/j0CjuZMPgC — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 13, 2018

A barrel of fire always makes a Dean Ambrose segment much better. #RAW — Tony (@prowrestlingbit) November 13, 2018

Dean Ambrose chillin on a car hood next to a fire is a mood. #RAW — Zach™ (@ZachBrowne19) November 13, 2018

Let’s face it – Ambrose has always had an edge, and using things like a barrel fire adds a little unpredictability to the Lunatic Fringe.

Fans have wanted a heel run from Dean Ambrose for a long time, and it seems that his first real promo as a heel was well received. Let’s just hope that Ambrose carries around that barrel fire with him wherever he goes. Maybe we’ll eventually get a Ambrose/Rollins Inferno Match when this feud reaches its climax.