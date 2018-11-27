Dean Ambrose Gives His Most Bizarre Promo Yet

Dean Ambrose just took one for the team on Monday Night RAW.

While Dean Ambrose didn’t make an in-ring appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, he did give a promo from a very interesting location…his physician’s office.

For whatever reason, Ambrose decided to give a promo while receiving some vaccinations, claiming that he needed protection from various exotic diseases that some WWE fans might have. After getting one shot in the arm, the “doctor” informed him that he needed to get a second shot in his hip. Ambrose promptly unbuttoned his pants and continued ranting at the camera while the doctor administered some additional “medicine” to his rear.

Sure, Ambrose technically wasn’t showing his butt, but the visual was pretty clear and the Internet responded accordingly.

A full 10 minutes later, I’m still struggling to digest why Dean Ambrose got injections in his ass whilst cutting a promo. There’s so many fucking questions. #RAW — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) November 27, 2018

I have no idea what to make of Dean Ambrose getting shots in his ass while cutting promos — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 27, 2018

I thought it would be great when Dean Ambrose turned heel but what even is this character? He’s all brutal & violent but he’s still trying to crack snarky jokes that don’t seem to fit anymore & why did I have to see him get a shot in his ass? #RAW — World Daveyweight Champion (@Davie06) November 27, 2018

*Tunes in, sees Dean Ambrose getting a shot in his ass and complaining about people being full of diseases and smelly, cuts to Lucha House Party, immediately turns the channel#RAW — DerekJ407 (@BestHEELEver) November 27, 2018

Fans were looking forward to Dean Ambrose‘s savage side coming out now that he’s turned to the dark side, but instead we’ve just gotten a series of weird promos in even weirder spots. Ambrose still shows some bite when he’s in the ring, so we’re not sure why the WWE thinks he needs to act like every other heel on the Monday Night RAW roster.

Hopefully, tonight is the last night we see Ambrose receiving any sort of injection, either in the hip or in other spots.