WWE’s Original Plans for Dean Ambrose’s Heel Turn Did Not Involve Seth Rollins

While Dean Ambrose is officially a heel, his new evil ways have only been directed toward Seth Rollins. However, WWE’s original plans had Ambrose focusing his bad intentions solely on Roman Reigns.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ambrose’s turn was supposed to happen much later than it did. Even more, Ambrose’s big betrayal was to only target Reigns and would be used to set up a date at WrestleMania 35.

That match obviously won’t be happening, but it does hint at WWE’s having major plans for evil Ambrose. Right now, Ambrose doesn’t have a match for Survivor Series but don’t expect him to be idle. Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura and all signs point to Ambrose spoiler the match with a gratuitous beat down of his old Shield comrade.

For those needing context, Ambrose brutally turned on Rollins after the pair became Raw Tag Team Champions on October 22. While Ambrose joining the Dark Side was big news, that night will forever be remembered for Roman Reigns’ heartbreaking address. Reigns revealed that he would be forced to leave the company in order to fight off leukemia. He laid down his Universal Championship, said goodbye, and we haven’t seen him since.

In the wake of Reigns’ departure, WWE decided to have Ambrose turn on Rollins that night in order to maximize the ill-effects. Ambrose bashing Rollins certainly shocked fans as earlier in the episode The Shield struck their patented pose with tears in their eyes.

Reigns’ address will go down as one of the most infamous moments in WWE history. Here are some of the more poignant quotes:

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” he added. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon,” said Reigns.

Ambrose tormenting Reigns en route to Universal Championship opportunity at WM35 sounds like an awfully good story. However, Ambrose vs. Rollins can be just as good. Right now it’s hard to forecast WWE’s direction, but they’re already committed to that storyline and we’ll likely be getting Ambrose/Rollins before WrestleMania.