DIY Will Compete in Their First Wrestlemania, Qualifies for Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match

This week's WWE Raw opened with a WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match qualifier between DIY and The Creed Brothers -- undoubtedly two fan-favorite tag teams in WWE. Five teams will head to WrestleMania in Philadelphia to face the current tag ream champions, the Judgment Day, in the largest tag team ladder match at the huge two-day event to date.

The bell rings and Ciampa and Julius start the match with a lockup. Julius launches Ciampa into his corner with a fireman's carry to tag in Brutus. When Ciampa gets back to his feet, Gargano makes a blind tag and they work in tandem to take down both brothers. They launch themselves over the top rope and just like that, they take control of the match. Back from commercial, Brutus tags back in and throws both members of DIY across the ring. He stacks Ciampa and at the same time, suplexes Gargano into a pin as well.

Julius lifts Ciampa into a vertical suplex from his knees. Brutus does the same to Gargano. As the match progresses and the Creeds dominate the match, they send Ciampa flying over the announce table. When he gets back to his feet in the ring, he hits a reverse DDT and creates an opening for Gargano to change the momentum of the match once again. Gargano immediately hits a flying clothesline and bulldog followed by big kicks to both brothers. Julius kicks out at two but it doesn't stop Gargano. He chops his chest and tags in Ciampa who drops Julius to the mat from the second rope. He sets brutal chops upon Julius' chest which sets him off and they trade shots at each others heads.

Julius puts the ankle lock on Ciampa and gargano tries to make the save. Julius drops Gargano to the mat and turns his attention back to Ciampa. Both creed brothers put them in an ankle lock gargano escape Sicilian stretch from ciampa. the creed brothers pick them up, overpowering them. DIY refuse to give up, though. Brutus goes for the Brutus Ball, Ciampa quickly rolls out of the way, Julius tries to pin him, Brutus gets kicked out of the ring by Gargano, and DIY pick up the win.

So far two teams have qualified for the huge WrestleMania match. On last week's SmackDown Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto defeated the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Meanwhile, New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) beat Pretty Deadly.

What do you think of DIY heading to WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments!