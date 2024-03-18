WWE Superstar Pulled From Active Roster, Sidelined With Other Injured Talent

In December, Raquel Rodriguez was pulled from the WWE schedule following a match with Nia Jax on the WWE Holiday Live Tour. Fans quickly took notice of the absent WWE Raw star who had been gaining a lot of momentum in the women's division. As it turned out, Rodriguez was sidelined with an injury -- a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She shared an update on her Instagram, explaining that it had left her red and swollen, preventing her from wrestling on television.

Rodriguez then returned to WWE programming in February ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, competing in a "last chance" battle royal for a shot at the Chamber. Some of the competitors in that match included Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, LWO's Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Michin, Elektra Lopez, Maxxine Dupri and Chelsea Green. Rodriguez would win that match and head to Perth, Australia to compete in her first Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship.

Unfortunately on the way there, the former six-time women's champion suffered a flare up on her flight that left her face red and swollen. That didn't stop the WWE Superstar, though, as she still went out and competed in the match, embracing it as much as she could despite the pain. Following the match, Rodriguez took to her Instagram to share a post reflecting on the match.

A portion of the caption reads, "If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth Australia for the first time it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillow case (might have been the makeup on Monday too) I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn't go as planned but I'm still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female Wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It's part of being a girl. It's part of feeling fully the part. At the end of the night, I'm proud I went out their Alicia Keys style. Even if this trip didn't go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia with 5 other talented women!"

Following the Chamber she returned to the United States and faced Green just two days later on WWE Raw. She has been off television since that match, and PWInsider reports that she has been removed from the active roster and moved to the list of injured superstars. It's unclear if this is related to her MCAS diagnosis or if she got injured during one of her matches.

Comicbook.com wishes Rodriguez the best in her recovery.