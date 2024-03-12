WWE Announces Huge Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40

Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in a Six-Pack Ladder Match, the largest in WWE history. At WrestleMania 33, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were scheduled to defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Enzo and Big Cass as well as Cesaro and Sheamus but a last minute addition by The New Day would see the Hardy Boyz make their big return to WWE.

Though the decorated tag team are six-time WWF Tag Team Champions, they would hold gold in WWE once again after Matt performed a twist of fate off of a ladder while Jeff would hit a Swanton Bomb onto a ladder. They would pick up the victory, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers together. Though that match was a fatal four-way meaning there were eight men in the ring, the six-pack match will see twelve men in the ring at once. The former record was held by the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 26 which featured 10 people.

The teams currently remain a mystery, but with the way the tag team division is laid out, it seems like a given that teams like DIY, the rising Creed Brothers, and the reformed New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) will be among the teams involved in some way. Plus, a team like The Street Profits who showed out in a fatal four-way tag match at last year's WrestleMania seem like a shoe-in that will be back in the fold as well. Only time will tell who exactly will fill out that match.

BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

Who Is Appearing At WrestleMania 40?

So far the WrestleMania 40 card is shaping up to be very title defense heavy. Aside from Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a long-awaited rematch, on the men's title front, Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the men's Elimination Chamber winner, Drew McIntyre. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther will also defend the title at WrestleMania.

The women's title scene is shaping up to be can't miss as well. Not only will the Women's Champion IYO SKY defend against former Damage CTRL stablemate and women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, Rhea Ripley, who will have held the Women's World Championship for a full calendar year by the time WrestleMania comes around, will face off against "The Man" Becky Lynch (also the women's Elimination Chamber winner) in a marquee match that has been talked about for years. They have only faced off against each other once and that match ended in a no contest. The most buzz worthy match announced thus far is likely The Rock's big wrestling return where he will team with Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on WWE and the WrestleMania 40 card.