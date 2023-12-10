Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) Announces First Post-WWE Match

Nic Nemeth (f.k.a. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler) was shockingly released in a round of cuts in September. Nemeth, who was with WWE for nearly two decades, is a 15-time champion, just short of being a grand slam champion within the company. In just a few weeks on December 20, Nemeth's 90 day non-compete expires, allowing him the freedom to wrestle in any company he so pleases.

It seems that his first wrestling gig post-WWE has been announced. Nemeth will ring in the new year by heading to Puerto Rico to compete in WWC (World Wrestling Council) against legendary Puerto Rican wrestler Ray González. The event, WWC Euphoria, will take place January 20 at 8:00 p.m. at Pepín Cestero in Bayamón.

Dubbing himself "The Most Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth, he cuts a passionate promo set to "Barracuda" by Heart to reveal the announcement. "Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this," Nemeth says in the video shared by Lucha Libre Online. "That's right, WWC Euphoria, Puerto Rico, baby! "The Most Wanted Man" in professional wrestling today, the hottest free agent, and I am laying it down, baby. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for Mr. Ray-tings, Ray González. You think you can step foot in the ring with me and go toe-to-toe with the best d--n thing going today? On January 20, WWC Euphoria, Mr. Raytings, " The Most Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth is coming for you, if you got the guts."

El dos veces World Heavyweight Champion en la WWE, The Most Wanted Man, Nic Nemeth, tendrá su primera lucha en Puerto Rico. Su oponente seleccionado, El Más Grande de todos los tiempos en Puerto Rico, Ray González. ¿Aceptará el reto Mr. Rayting? 👀



Nemeth recently made his rounds at his first convention, GalaxyCon Columbus, to meet fans and answer questions at his panel. During the Q&A, he was asked about who he wants to wrestle and potentially signing with a company like AEW. While he's happy that there are so many options in regards to signing a contract, he wants to see what's out there for "six months or a year" before signing anything concrete. "I'm very lucky that there's a bunch of options out there. My brother's in AEW and he says nothing but good things. TNA doesn't look that bad either. Also, I just did 20 straight years at a company. I would love to do six months or a year where I'm the boss of me," Nemeth said. "Legitimately, if Zack Ryder [Matt Cardona] wasn't out there, I don't know that I'd be like 'oh, I wanna do my own thing for a little bit.' I want to go fight him but also not be tied down to another company right away."