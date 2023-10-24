AEW’s Ryan Nemeth Teases Working With Brother Dolph Ziggler “Soon”

For the first time in his professional wrestling career, Dolph Ziggler is a free agent. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was released by WWE in September following the company’s merger with UFC. While Ziggler has not been a mainstay on WWE programming for a couple of years now, his release still shocked many, as he was largely expected to be a WWE lifer. At 43 years old, Ziggler still has good in-ring years ahead of him, but his interest in ventures outside of professional wrestling has cast some doubt on whether he will return to the squared circle when his non-compete clause is over.

Is Dolph Ziggler Going to AEW?

Could The Show-Off be All Elite?

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Ryan Nemeth teased that there is “very big, very cool news” coming soon from himself and brother Dolph Ziggler. Nemeth has been with AEW since 2021 and has been mostly used as an enhancement talent. He also makes regular appearances on Being The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks’ weekly vlog series. Ziggler has made a couple cameos alongside Nemeth on that YouTube show as well.

https://twitter.com/ryrynemnem/status/1716594495561847279?s=46&t=rHBt1q49EuG56shHsrX_mQ

If Nemeth’s tease is related to AEW, it wouldn’t be able to materialized until late December. Ziggler was released from WWE on September 21st and his 90-day no-compete clause will not expire until December 20th.

While AEW could still be in the cards down the line, this tease is likely related to a non-wrestling collaboration between Nemeth and Ziggler. Nemeth used the hashtag “#HUNKAMANIA” in the tweet, which is the name of Nemeth’s stand-up show. Ziggler has already been announced for one of the HUNKAMANIA shows next month, as he will be doing stand-up with his brother on November 24th in Chicago. That show will be Ziggler’s first announced appearance since his WWE release.

Regardless of where he takes his career next, Ziggler has no shortage of support from the wrestling world. A number of friends on WWE’s active roster as well as legends from across the industry showed love for Ziggler following his release.

“Just seeing all these releases now.These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like Dolph Ziggler.What a decorated WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan,” The Rock wrote following Ziggler’s release. “Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next.”

