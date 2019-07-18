Watch: Drake Maverick Hunts for R-Truth at San Diego Comic-Con

Drake Maverick made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday during the Mattel panel, calling out R-Truth for taking his WWE 24/7 Championship during this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Maverick arrived at the panel, which featured Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, dressed as a banana.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A separate video taken by a fan showed Maverick passing out wanted posters of Truth, chastising fans for taking videos of him.

For those who missed it, Maverick saw his record-long reign with the title come to an end right as he was about to consummate his marriage with his wife, Renee Michelle. The pair were interrupted by a hotel employee pushing in a room service cart. As Maverick realized that the employee was actually a WWE referee, Truth crawled out from under the cart and tried to roll up Maverick. The champ kicked out, only for Truth to hit him with a diving crossbody onto the hotel bed and pin Maverick for a three count.

Carmella found Truth hiding in a dryer the following night on SmackDown and told Truth to go hide at Comic-Con. Truth obliged, and reports popped up on Wednesday that both he and Maverick were already in San Diego for the event.