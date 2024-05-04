WWE Backlash 2024: Fans Think They've Found an Uncle Howdy Tease

Following the tragic passing of legendary superstar Bray Wyatt, many have wondered if the elements of his character, The Fiend, would return to the professional wrestling world of WWE. With WWE's Backlash still under way, keen-eyed fans think that they've spotted some clues that the return of Uncle Howdy is nigh. With the character having major ties to Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, it would make for one of the biggest moments of this year's pay-per-view event if the mysterious entity were to hit the ring.

In a similar vein to The Fiend, Uncle Howdy was a character that was covered in shadow and mystery, first starting out as an antagonist to Wyatt in 2022. Originally haunting Wyatt, Howdy would then proceed to start manipulating Alex Bliss, showcasing himself as something of a stronger force than the two professional wrestling personas. Uncle Howdy is portrayed by none other than Bo Dallas, the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt, meaning that he would be the best, and perhaps only, wrestler who could continue The Fiend's storyline after Wyatt's passing.

Will Backlash Bring Back Uncle Howdy?

WWE Netizens were able to spot two key clues as to Uncle Howdy perhaps making an appearance during this latest pay-per-view, which you can check out for yourselves below. Bo Dallas' enigmatic character would bring back the mythos of "Sister Abigail" to the WWE in a big way, as the Howdy character has been deep into this lore ever since his debut. Certainly, this would bring far more elements of the supernatural into World Wrestling Entertainment, but if there's anyone who could, it's Bo Dallas.

That's definitely Alexa Bliss voice



IS UNCLE HOWDY COMING TONIGHT 👀 👀 👀#WWEBacklashpic.twitter.com/r1k3CT9ez0 — Tyler Napier (@DashingCards) May 4, 2024

Hold down the screen and the words you did this show up! New uncle howdy QR code #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/KC3LI0HwMN — Bayden Redshaw (Ray Redd) (@BaydenRedshaw) May 4, 2024

Backlash has had its fair share of surprises this year that weren't stemmed in the supernatural. The Bloodline was able to receive a new member in Tanga Loa, Bayley retained her title, and it seems that the foundations of Judgement Day are beginning to crumble despite Damian Priest winning his match. If Uncle Howdy were to appear during this event, it might just make for the biggest headline of the night.

WWE Backlash 2024 Results

