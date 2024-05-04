WWE Backlash 2024: Fans Legit Shocked by Tanga Loa's Bloodline Debut

WWE Backlash got things started with The Bloodline, who were set to take on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The match was so chaotic early that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had to come out and separate everyone before making the match a Street Fight instead. Then things really got out of control, with trash cans, chairs, and tables coming into play. None of that though was as shocking as the big WWE debut of Tanga Loa, who no one expected to see show up and help The Bloodline, as it is one of the rare appearances to be kept a secret in this day and age. You can see some of the reactions flying in on the next slide.

There were also heavy rumors that Jacob Fatu, who has reportedly been signed with WWE for a while now, would be the one to appear. That's why many were completely in shock when Loa showed up, especially since that probably means Fatu is waiting in the wings to appear too, making the new Bloodline even more of a force to be reckoned with.

Granted, that's all taking into consideration that Roman Reigns isn't coming back for a minute, as has been teased by Paul Heyman. Heyman revealed on SmackDown that he hasn't spoken to Reigns since WrestleMania 40, where Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. Reigns has been off the radar since then, and that's partly why the Bloodline has become so chaotic.

Sikoa has taken ownership of the group in Reigns' absence and has started recruiting new members, including Tama Tonga and now Loa. That followed the first move of kicking out Jimmy Uso, so Reigns is going to have a lot to process when he eventually returns. In the meantime, you can find some of the reactions on The Bloodline's newest member on the next slide.

WWE Backlash:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (C) def. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (C) def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

