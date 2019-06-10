Watch: Drake Maverick Channels Liam Neeson in Latest Pursuit of the WWE 24/7 Title

Ever since the WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced, 205 Live general manager and AOP manager Drake Maverick has been tirelessly attempting to get his hands on the title. He’s printed stacks upon stacks of wanted posters, has chased reigning champion R-Truth in and around arenas and has even started up campaigns to find him on social media.

Maverick’s latest attempt at the title, which surprisingly did not change hands at Super ShowDown on Friday, includes channeling Liam Neeson’s character from Taken. In a video uploaded to Twitter on Sunday morning, Maverick gave a version of the Neeson’s iconic speech from the film’s first trailer.

“I don’t know who you think you are. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove,” Maverick said while on the phone. “If you’re looking for money, I can tell you I don’t have any. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills that I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for a sports entertainer like you. If you let that 24/7 Championship go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will pin you.”

“Good luck, dawg,” R-Truth said in response.

Truth lost the title to Jinder Mahal before boarding the plane to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, then won the title back several hours later while Mahal was asleep in his seat. He hid in a locked bathroom for the rest of the flight, then uploaded a video showing him hiding in the overhead baggage area on the trip bag.

Despite being a former two-time X Division Champion from his run in Impact Wrestling, Maverick has been used mostly in non-wrestling roles since he signed with the WWE back in 2017. Back in September he started appearing on the main roster as AOP’s manager, helping them claim the Raw Tag Team Championships in November. The team had been out of action since January when Akam underwent knee surgery, though both members of the team competed in the battle royal at Super ShowDown.