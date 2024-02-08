Seth Rollins Details How WWE’s Roster Has Operated Following Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

WWE is in the midst of a paradigm shift. The global leader in sports-entertainment concluded January 2024 with three significant news updates: WWE Monday Night Raw is heading to Netflix, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is joining the company’s board of directors, and Vince McMahon is facing another sexual abuse lawsuit. The lawsuit has already shown its most drastic effects as McMahon resigned from his position as TKO Chairman just over 24 hours after it was filed and WWE WrestleMania 40 plans for Brock Lesnar, who was named in the lawsuit, have been scrapped. In terms of the on-screen product, WWE has soldiered on with business as usual.

Seth Rollins Addresses The Vince McMahon Lawsuit

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has not felt a change in how WWE operates in the midst of Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Day to day, for us, it doesn’t. It doesn’t [change],” Rollins told Maggie & Perloff. “We’re so far removed, as talent, from that stuff.”

McMahon is currently facing allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in this lawsuit. This lawsuit builds upon accusations put upon him in 2022, ones that primarily revolved around sexual misconduct and hush money payments to various affairs over the years.

“It’s awful, it’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation,” Rollins continued. “We’re so far removed from it. When we get to work it’s, ‘How do we make this show the best possible show we can? Who are we out there with? What’s this promo going to be? What’s this match going to be? How do we entertain the fans?’ That’s really what our job is. That stuff, that’s personal stuff, that’s business stuff, that’s so far above what we’re thinking.”

Rollins’s sentiments echo those of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. When asked about the situation at the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H shifted focus to the positives within WWE.

Moving forward, Rollins certified that he and the rest of WWE’s talent roster will continue to fulfill their duties as normal.

“We’re not going to do anything that is going to impact that. It’s an awful situation. We’re focused on what we do day-to-day. It would just be like any other business structure,” Rollins noted. “It’s awful. You feel terrible. You wish you could have seen it or done something. At the end of the day, your job is your job and that’s what we do, we show up and we try to give the people who pay for tickets the best possible show we can. That’s our department.”