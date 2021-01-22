Drew McIntyre Returns To Ring For First Time Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has returned to the ring for the first time following his COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago. The champion’s condition was revealed as he continued to appear on Raw by taping segments from home while quarantined. While his status for Royal Rumble wasn’t seen as in peril, whether or not he could appear for WWE‘s Superstar Spectacle tapings today was.

However, McIntyre was able to return to the ring today to film the big show for the India market. McIntyre teamed with Indus Sher to take on his longtime friend Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz.

The Superstar Spectacle will premiere on the WWE Network on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am Eastern. It will also air at 8:00 pm IST on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX in India.

McIntyre has revealed in some media interviews over the last several days that he didn’t experience any major symptoms of COVID-19 during his recovery and has thus been fairly lucky. He is expected to appear this Monday Night on Raw to film something on the go-home show for the Royal Rumble with Bill Goldberg.

The matches that will air as part of WWE Superstar Spectacle are as follows:

The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E host a special Bhangra dance performance with The Street Profits

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky

AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

Sareena Sandhu and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Natalya

Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher

Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H and more

