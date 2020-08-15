Drew McIntyre Talks WrestleMania Dream Match with The Rock

Drew McIntyre is preparing to face "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton at SummerSlam in just nine days. However, Orton isn't the only legend that McIntyre has been talking about in recent weeks. During a interview with ComicBook.com , McIntyre talked about some legends that he would book himself into a championship feud with if he could jump in a time machine. McIntyre specifically mentioned Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Bret Hart.

However, during an interview this week with The Glasgow Times, McIntyre brought up another name: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"The Rock is the best, one of the nicest guys in the world and he deserves all his success," McIntyre said. "There was a time I was doing nothing, really, and TMZ asked him who he thought was the next breakout star. And he picked me, which really inspired me and fired me up. I appreciated that and it gave me motivation. Then to see WWE posted an image of Dolph Ziggler with the title, and Rock backed him up! That hurt my one feeling I've got left.

"I thought, 'What would Rock do in this situation?' If this was 1998/99, what would he say? I thought, screw it. I'm the champion, I don't back down to anyone, even The Rock. My phone exploded. I'd love to face The Rock anywhere, but if there was one place on earth it would be a WrestleMania at Ibrox. That would be great for personal reasons. It would probably have to be Hampden, we'd need somewhere massive. If he chose to come back for a match, as the biggest Box Office attraction in the world, wow. Come on, Rock, give me that match."

