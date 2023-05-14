Could Drew McIntyre Appear at AEW All In If He Doesn't Re-Sign With WWE?

Drew McIntyre's future with WWE seems to be up in the air, and it has left some fans wondering if he'll be gone from the company in time for AEW's upcoming massive UK event, All In. McIntyre hasn't been back on TV since losing the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 and reports that his contract is now in its final year started popping up shortly after Mania. The latest update, per Fightful Select, noted that McIntyre was unsure if he'd sign a new deal to stay with the promotion or if he'd leave. But even if he does wind up choosing the latter, don't expect to see him when AEW takes over Wembley Stadium.

McIntyre's current deal, as Dave Meltzer pointed out in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, doesn't expire until early 2024. The only way he'd be able to make that show is if WWE let him out of his contract early, which is incredibly unlikely.

"Regarding McIntyre and the idea he could be at All In, there is basically almost no chance of that," Meltzer wrote. "His contract expires months after that date so even if he were to leave WWE when the deal expires (a big if) and goes to AEW (which would be the most likely destination if he were to leave), that can't happen until 2024. Also, WWE is likely to tack on all of this current period when he's been out of action with an injury that would move the end of his deal back."

Sapp's report also noted a few miscommunications between McIntyre and the WWE in recent years, with the latest being that he was drafted to move to Monday Night Raw without telling him first. McIntyre effectively carried the Red Brand throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, winning the WWE Championship inside of an empty Performance Center. He'd hold the title twice for a combined 311 days but never actually got the chance to hold the title in front of a live crowd. WWE had the opportunity to have him win the world title again a couple of times after fans were allowed back into arenas and stadiums — WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley, Crown Jewel 2021 against Big E and Clash at the Castle 2022 against Roman Reigns — but always opted against it. The company could finally pull the trigger now that McIntyre is on Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship, though that would likely require him to turn heel.