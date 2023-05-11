AEW Has Reportedly Booked a Massive Name for All In: London

AEW's All In: London event is shaping up to be the biggest event in the promotion's young history. With more than 60,000 tickets having already been sold for Wembley Stadium, the show will easily triple AEW's previous attendance record. And between the launch of AEW Collision, the heavily rumored return of stars like CM Punk and a healthy roster, all signs point to Tony Khan loading up the card with the best matches he can possibly create. And it sounds like a key piece of the puzzle was just added. Per Dave Meltzer, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay has been booked for the show as of this week.

Not only does Ospreay's involvement give the card another major UK name, but it also opens the door for some must-see matches. He and Kenny Omega had a Match of the Year Contender at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January for the IWGP United States Championship and it's entirely possible that their rematch could take place at Wembley. He and the Aussie Open tag team could also get involved in a trios bout with The Elite, The Blackpool Combat Club or AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black.

It's possible that AEW could book Ospreay vs. Punk. While it's not a match fans have mentioned while fantasy booking All In, Ospreay repeatedly challenged Punk even before the two-time AEW World Champion had officially returned to the industry.

"Before I was champion, a man who sparked a whole lot of interest in pro-wrestling, CM Punk said he'd like to face Will Ospreay," Ospreay said back when he won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in 2021. "Now I have the biggest prize in pro-wrestling, so if you really want to prove you were the best in the world and not the best of a bad bunch, come over here and try and take this."

"I don't want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay," Punk told Stephanie Chase after he arrived in AEW later that year. "But he's for sure somebody that I've never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays. New and different things are going to interest me more than doing the same old, same old. I always need new goals."