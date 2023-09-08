Drew McIntyre Teases WWE Future Following Contract Extension Rumors

"I don't plan to be anywhere else," says the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre has been a WWE variable all year long. After being defeated by WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a triple threat title match at WWE WrestleMania 39, McIntyre took an extended break from the company. This sabbatical was to ensure McIntyre could heal up from some nagging injuries, but also came at a time where reports surfaced of disagreements between himself and WWE over his next contract. McIntyre was reportedly seeking a stronger creative direction before he returned to WWE TV. That wish was fulfilled when he was inserted into a marquee singles feud with Gunther upon his comeback, but following a defeat to the Ring General at WWE SummerSlam, McIntyre finds himself in a lower card tag team storyline alongside Matt Riddle.

Following up on earlier reports, the latest word on McIntyre's WWE status is that the Scottish Warrior has yet to sign a contract extension. That said, McIntyre cementing his long-term WWE future seems to be an inevitability.

Drew McIntyre Responds to WWE Future Rumors

Ahead of competing at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, McIntyre clarified that his current focus is on his present responsibilities rather than what comes down the line.

"I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess," McIntyre told Hindustan Times. "But my focus is on the here and now. I don't look to the future. I don't look to the past. I look to the present. My job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I'll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show."

While his future remains unconfirmed, McIntyre did note that he expects to remain with WWE.

"I can see [that] I don't plan to be anywhere else," McIntyre added. "That's as much as I can give."

Where Else Could Drew McIntyre Go?

For a superstar the caliber of Drew McIntyre, the only true alternative to WWE would be AEW. There was brief speculation that McIntyre could pop up at AEW ALL IN: London this past August but his WWE contract status made that impossible. McIntyre's current deal is not due up until early 2024.

McIntyre is no stranger to the world outside of WWE. After being released from WWE in 2014, McIntyre hit the independent circuit and redefined himself. Wrestling under his real name of Drew Galloway, WWE's former "chosen one" went on to dominate UK-based promotions like ICW and WCPW while also taking his talents to Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. His renewed value got him back on WWE's radar, leading to McIntyre returning to the company in 2017.