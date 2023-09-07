Report: Former WWE Champion Still Hasn't Signed a New Contract

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre disappeared from WWE TV following WrestleMania 39 and reports quickly started making their way online that "The Scottish Warrior" was in the final year of his current WWE contract. He'd return at Money in the Bank three months later and both he and Paul Levesque poked fun at the rumors, only for them to be quickly followed by more reports that McIntyre still hadn't put pen to paper on a new deal. McIntyre has been a consistent presence on Raw ever since but news of him re-signing with the company has yet to emerge. Wrestling insider BWE noted this week that a deal still hasn't been signed yet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful previously reported that his current contract will expire in early 2024.

McIntyre spoke with TMZ Sports ahead of SummerSlam and indicated there was at least some truth to the reports that had been floating around online.

Drew McIntyre Addresses WWE Status Rumors

"It was cool, getting the break," McIntyre said. "There were a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out, probably like 50 different things. It was amazing all the stories about me out there. When you're not, you're not on tv, people talk, and you know, there might have been some smoke to some fire with a few of them, but it was nice. People were talking about me when I wasn't there, but I did have to get some things fixed physically.

"Unlike injuries I've had in the past there was no rehab involved, so I was actually able to enjoy my time at home, work on some outside projects, spend time with the Mrs and the cat, and take a step outside of the bubble and kind of get perspective again," he continued. "So you're inside the bubble. We're 52 weeks per year. You go, go, go. Sometimes you can lose that perspective. And the last time I really had a hard look at myself outside the bubble was in 2014 when I got fired by WWE. So this time, I didn't have to get fired, thank goodness I had some time off, and I was able to sit down, reassess things, think about what I want to achieve within the industry and as a person, and return with that mindset and come right into a huge match and I'm very excited."

Do you think there's a possibility McIntyre will leave the company? Would he head straight to AEW? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Payback 2023 Results