Drew McIntyre Addresses Return and WWE Future

After all sorts of rumors and reports, Drew McIntyre made his grand return to WWE at Money in the Bank, confronting Gunther and teasing a bigger program. Fans were excited to see McIntyre back in a WWE ring, especially after reports stated his contract with WWE was coming up and a new deal had yet to be agreed to. We still aren't sure how long McIntyre will continue to be with WWE, and on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre addressed his return and his future in WWE, though he was considerably more vague on the latter (H/T Fightful). That said, he did say he is looking to make that Title moment happen in front of live fans.

"I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It's not like me, unless there's a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What's going on with Drew McIntyre? What's going on with the future? The future doesn't matter. What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back," McIntyre said.

McIntyre also made sure to mention he is chasing something that's eluded him for the past few years, and that's becoming a Champion in front of a live audience. "If you're heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre's there, you know you're gonna get 110%, and finally, I'm chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let's make that happen finally," McIntyre said.

McIntyre has accomplished so much during his time in WWE, but there are still some dream matches he's got in the back o this mind. During an interview with ComicBook.com, McIntyre was asked which Legends he would face in a dream Championship match scenario, which included Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Bret Hart, and The Rock. The Rock match would also hold some special meaning if it were to happen.

"The Rock is the best, one of the nicest guys in the world and he deserves all his success," McIntyre said. "There was a time I was doing nothing, really, and TMZ asked him who he thought was the next breakout star. And he picked me, which really inspired me and fired me up. I appreciated that and it gave me motivation. Then to see WWE posted an image of Dolph Ziggler with the title, and Rock backed him up! That hurt my one feeling I've got left."

"I thought, 'What would Rock do in this situation?' If this was 1998/99, what would he say? I thought, screw it. I'm the champion, I don't back down to anyone, even The Rock. My phone exploded. I'd love to face The Rock anywhere, but if there was one place on earth it would be a WrestleMania at Ibrox. That would be great for personal reasons. It would probably have to be Hampden, we'd need somewhere massive. If he chose to come back for a match, as the biggest Box Office attraction in the world, wow. Come on, Rock, give me that match."

