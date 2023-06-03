EC3 Discusses NWA Crockett Cup, Restoring Prestige to NWA National Championship (Exclusive)

What began as a one-off appearance has transformed into a permanent home. EC3 made his National Wrestling Alliance debut in Summer 2022 at NWA 74, victorious in his singles match before bringing members of Control Your Narrative to attack Thom Latimer later in the event. This blossomed a lengthier NWA run for EC3 which eventually culminated in the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion signing with the promotion altogether. EC3's NWA momentum has only accelerated since, as today he reigns as the NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, EC3 revealed he set his sights on the red strap when he was reminded of the lineage that the title has.

"Looking back at the history of the NWA, seeing what this title has represented, what it's become, who's held it. I see a picture of Ricky Steamboat holding this exact same championship, and it motivated me," EC3 said. "It made me think, what if? It made me set my sights on it. It made me become the NWA National Heavyweight Champion."

EC3 had previously told ComicBook.com that his ultimate mission was to become NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, but that goal has seemingly been put on pause now that he is busy with the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

"What I do know is the fact that if I hold this prestigious [NWA National] title, it only increases in value. It's an asset, it's a good investment, me as the NWA National Champion," EC3 continued. "Obviously our [NWA Worlds] champion Tyrus and I have a past and probably a future together. And yes, that is a goal, but in the midst of chasing that goal, can I not have a goal to probably bring this [NWA National Title] to the level of prestige and honor of the NWA World Heavyweight Championship?"

Whatever the future holds for EC3, the one constant is that he will be flying the NWA banner. As the professional wrestling industry continues to be in a boom period, EC3 believes the NWA can re-establish itself to "top tier" status.

"I have no doubts in my mind that if I am the flag bearer, it should ascend to a top tier status. I don't want to numerically value, you know, this is the one promotion, and this is number two, and this is number three, but there's absolutely no reason with the history, the lineage and the talent leading the charge, myself, that we should not be in the talk in the next six months to a year," EC3 said. "On the business end, I'm not in the office, I'm not pushing the pencils, I'm not making the phone calls. I'm not wheeling and dealing, but they do have this top tier asset to deal and wheel with. So I assume big things."

EC3 defends the NWA National Heavyweight Title against "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason tonight at NWA Crockett Cup, streaming live on FITE TV at 8 PM ET.