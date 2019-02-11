Update on All Elite Wrestling’s Fenix After Scary Injury

Looks like All Elite Wrestling just dodged a bullet.

Back on February 1 the company appeared to sign two of the most popular luchadores in North America when the Young Bucks appeared at an independent event in Atlanta and shook hands with the Lucha Bros., Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, indicating that they’d be involved with the budding promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two then made a surprise appearance at the Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Pool Party on Thursday and attacked the Bucks, indicating a potential match at the Double Or Nothing event on May 25.

However it looked like that match was in jeopardy a day later when the pair wrestled for the independent promotion AAW in Austin, Texas. During the match Fenix attempted a Cutter on one of his opponents, but was unable to get up after the move. The match had to be called off and had to be carted out of the arena and taken to a local hospital.

AAW posted an update on Fenix on Saturday afternoon, giving his fans a sigh of relief.

UPDATE on @ReyFenixMx – He has been treated and released from the hospital with a muscle contusion. He is feeling good and will be back up to 100% after some rest. We thank you all for your concern and for making #LUCHACITY such wonderful time! — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) February 9, 2019

On the same night as the AAW event, an Impact Wrestling taping aired that showed Fenix and Pentagon winning the Impact World Tag Team Championships from LAX

Along with AEW and AAW, the pair have been featured on Impact, MLW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Mexican lucha libre promotions AAA and CMLL.

The pair have become two of the most decorated masked wrestlers in recent memory. The two both held the Lucha Underground Championship during their time in the El Rey Network promotion and have held tag team gold for AAW, The Crash promotion out of Mexico, Impact, MLW and PWG.

Along with the pair’s surprise appearance at the AEW show, the promotion announced a boatload of new signees — headlined by former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega signing a full-time deal with the company to also serve as executive vice president.

Double Or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.