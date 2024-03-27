First Look at WWE WrestleMania 40 Stage Construction Revealed

WWE is just under two weeks away from taking over Philadelphia. WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to emanate from the City of Brotherly Love's Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, for two nights of WWE's biggest card of the year. This year's Showcase of the Immortals will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 39. Reigns vs. Rhodes is a standard singles match as of now but has the chance to spiral into a "Bloodline Rules" bout if Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson best Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins the night prior.

WWE Begins WrestleMania 40's Stage Construction

(Photo: WWE)

While the WWE WrestleMania 40 matches are nearly finalized, the stage that the superstars will actually compete on is just getting constructed.

As shared on Twitter, construction crews are currently within Lincoln Financial Field to build the WWE WrestleMania 40 set. The first look reveals that there will be a canopy over the ring itself, a tactic WWE has utilized for the past decade of WrestleMania events, and the entrance stage itself will be tall enough to block off a portion of one lower section.

(Photo: @milenialpw)

It remains to be seen as to how WWE will incorporate Philadelphia itself into the WWE WrestleMania 40 stage. It has been a tradition for WrestleMania sets to be tributes to their host cities, as evident with Hollywood's cinematic stage for WWE WrestleMania 39 and New Jersey's New York monuments (Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty) set for WWE WrestleMania 29.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card