WWE Teases Two Massive WrestleMania Returns With Monday Night Raw Easter Egg

Cody Rhodes is outnumbered. The American Nightmare has had The Bloodline in his crosshairs for over one year now, first setting his sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. After the numbers game overwhelmed him, Rhodes left SoFi Stadium empty-handed and embarked on a months-long journey back to Reigns. While he was able to shepherd Jey Uso away from the villainous group and win the Men's Royal Rumble once again, Rhodes's path to WWE WrestleMania 40 and another crack at Reigns's title has been paved with more obstacles than he's ever dealt with before.

During this redemption quest, Rhodes made an enemy out of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Backstage politics seemed to force Rhodes to give up his WWE WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock, but when the fans revolted, Rhodes was inserted back into the main event. This led to The Rock turning heel for the first time in nearly two decades and joining The Bloodline altogether, making the group the most powerful it has ever been.

In an effort to avoid making the same mistake as last year, Rhodes has gathered allies of his own in the form of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. As evident by The Rock's bludgeoning attack this past Monday, Rhodes will need to continue recruiting if he is to quench out Reigns's support system.

WWE Plants Major Easter Egg on Monday Night Raw

(Photo: WWE, Marvel)

On your left.

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw concluded with The Rock executing a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes, beating the American Nightmare to a bloody pulp around WWE's production trucks outside the arena. One production truck that caught frame featured John Cena and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin plastered on its cargo crate.

According to reputable insider account @WrestleVotes, framing up the Cena and Austin truck specifically was no coincidence, noting that "everything" within WWE's current product is "done on purpose," pointing out that WWE has distinctly WWE WrestleMania 40-branded production trucks that "would have sufficed."

Since taking over WWE creative in Summer 2022, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been known to lean into the subtly, planting blink-and-miss-it Easter eggs throughout WWE programming. This was prevalent throughout the "follow the white rabbit" QR vignettes and Finn Balor's recruitment of JD McDonagh into The Judgment Day.

With Rhodes vs. Reigns 2 drawing parallels to Avengers: Endgame, WWE could be setting up its own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "portals" moment. When Rhodes finds himself in a dire situation against Reigns and The Bloodline, like Captain America standing opposite Thanos and his full army, rivals from The Bloodline's past could hit the ring to even the odds, Cena and Austin being among them.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.