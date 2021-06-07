Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Fight Ends in Controversy

✖

Floyd Mayweather and social media sensation Logan Paul went the distance in their highly-anticipated bout, with the exhibition match ending in no contest without any knockouts. Now, there were some strange rules in place for this match. There were no judges and that means there’s no official winner. But, people still tuned in for a show and they got it, even if they are upset with the lack of a result. So much of this fight revolved around the histrionics between these two men. Numerous staredowns, altercations, and insults being tossed back and forth. That meant it was up to the referee to stop this thing before it got out of hand. One could argue that we were off the rails before it even began. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was absolutely rocking and people were down for any and all shenanigans that would come tonight. This fight was supposed to be eight three-minute rounds. That didn’t exactly happen, but that would not stop the Internet from exploding.

Paul has been cocky this entire time and didn’t let up before the fight. He told CBS Sports, "Think about it, the [PPV] poster says 'Bragging Rights.' If he beats me, what bragging rights are there?" Paul explained. "You beat a YouTuber, good job. I beat Floyd, his whole life means absolutely nothing. Fifty wins but he lost to a podcasting, Pokemon collecting YouTuber. So, yeah, he has got a lot on the table. I'm just going in there no f---s given."

May weather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe wasn’t really worried about the boasts of a kid who has made a ton of money off that mouth.

"He is having fun. Floyd knows how to handle himself and he has done a phenomenal job of being TBE," Ellerbe competed to CBS Sports. "This is an exhibition. He has accomplished everything one could ever want to in the sport being an active fighter. He is retired and I am very proud of him for walking away from the sport. He became a billionaire in the sport, the first to ever do it. He came from poverty and that's through hard work and dedication and having a great team. He was able to walk away and retire from this sport with all of his faculties and pass on the torch to the younger generation."

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images