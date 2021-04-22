Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather: Fans Debate Matchup As Fight Confirmed

Logan Paul is really going to step into the ring to fight Floyd Mayweather and people are already taking sides. The clash of these two personalities is scheduled for June, but that hasn’t stopped boxing spectators from beginning their arguments already. Fresh off of an impressive knockout victory by Jake Paul, the fervor behind the YouTube sensations has never been higher. However, the last time one of these high-profile bouts took place with Logan in the ring, things didn’t go nearly as smoothly. Also, make no mistake, this isn’t another influencer or celebrity, Mayweather has been a force in the sport for a long time. In fact, a lot of boxing experts view this as the former champion just cashing yet another check for the Money Team. However, if Paul could pull this off, it would be a historic upset that would be talked about for years.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is “planned” for June 5, per @MikeCoppinger pic.twitter.com/pm26MAiG2r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2021

In previous comments to TMZ, Paul says that he’s wanted this opportunity for months. He makes it very plain that they knew Mayweather would approach the bargaining table at some point. This fight has the potential to be the most-bought PPV event of the entire year.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul explained. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

