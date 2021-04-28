Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Reveals Official Date

✖

The Pauls have been quite busy lately, as Jake Paul recently took down Ben Askren in a much-talked-about fight just a few weeks ago. Now his brother Logan Paul is back in the ring with one of the biggest fighters around, as five-time world Champion Floyd Mayweather will take on Logan Paul in a fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and now we have an official date, as the fight will take place on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio on June 6th (via ESPN). The fight was going to take place in February initially but was postponed.

Mayweather announced the fight date on Instagram, posting the video teasing the big match and hyping it up with the below caption.

"#MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week.... #Exhibition #MayweatherPromotions #Fanmio #ShowtimeBoxing #MayweatherPaul

#BraggingRights"

We still don't know how many rounds the fight is set for, but we'll keep you posted as more details come out. Logan's last match was a loss to KSI, which was actually a rematch after their fight in 2018, which was declared a draw. That was high profile, but this match will be on a whole other level.

Despite his untested record, Paul has said in the past that he could take down Mayweather, saying "If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me."

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," Paul said. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

Mayweather last fought in 2017 in the much-hyped match against UFC's Conor McGregor, which was McGregor's boxing debut. Mayweather won that match by 10th-round TKO, and now he's coming out of retirement again to take on Logan Paul.