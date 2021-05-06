Jake Paul Brawls With Floyd Mayweather During Press Conference For Logan Paul Fight

Jake Paul decided to mix it up with Floyd Mayweather during his brother’s press conference for their highly-anticipated fight. For those who don’t know, Logan Paul is fighting the renowned boxer in just a few short weeks. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is already hopping for the big bout on June 6th. However, Jake Paul got the party started a little bit early when he decided to take Mayweather’s Money Team hat during the massive event. ESPN and other outlets managed to capture the footage of a scuffle between the two camps. It’s clear that neither of these two factions really cares for each other. That will only intensify as things go forward. Paul’s been telling TMZ that he could knock Mayweather out for a while now, and he’s finally going to have his chance.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

What do you think of the honor? Would you pick someone else? Let us know in the comments!