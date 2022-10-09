Former Raw Champion Reportedly Returning to WWE

Last night's WWE Extreme Rules featured the long-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and it was quite the spectacle. It featured everything from life-size versions of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets to a giant lit-up door and capped off with a personal appearance by Wyatt himself, but it turns out he's not the only member of the family making a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Wyatt's brother and former Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is also set for a WWE return "very soon", though no details on what he'll be doing when he gets back to WWE were mentioned yet as of yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda), was last part of the company in 2019, and he had his last match on WWE TV during Crown Jewel in a Tag Team Turmoil Match alongside partner Curtis Axel. His actual last match happened in November of that year during WWE's European tour, and he was officially released from WWE in April of 2021.

During his time in WWE Dallas held the Raw Tag Team Championships (alongside Axel) and defeated Big E to become NXT Champion in 2014. He would become a fan favorite later in his time during NXT thanks to his Bo-lieve persona and gimmick, which had him running around the ring trying ti inspire, but when he moved to the main roster he wasn't utilized as well.

Later he would be paired with Axel to form the B Team, and they had some memorable moments throughout their tenure, and as mentioned above would go on to capture the Tag Titles.

As for what he will be doing now, it would be easy to assume that he will be involved in Wyatt's new storyline or Wyatt 6 faction somehow, but then again we know next to nothing about how all that will play out aside from theories flying around on social media, so all that remains to be seen. Either way, it will be great to see Dallas in WWE again, and hopefully, it all happens soon.

