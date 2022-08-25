Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Celebrates Birthday With John Cena

Vince McMahon hasn't been seen in public much since he resigned from WWE as CEO and Head of WWE Creative, but yesterday he was spotted out and about with one of WWE's biggest Superstars (via TMZ). McMahon was seen leaving the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City with an unidentified woman, but they were joined by WWE and Peacemaker star John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. The dinner was to celebrate McMahon's 77th birthday, and upon leaving McMahon wasn't speaking to the paparazzi, instead covering his face as he headed to his vehicle. The woman who was with him hasn't been identified yet, though it was not McMahon's wife Linda McMahon. You can watch video of the appearance below.

McMahon retired from his roles as CEO and Head of Creative earlier this year, slightly before SummerSlam. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be appointed Co-CEOs, while Triple H would step in to lead Talent Relations and creative, and since then fans have seen several changes.

Triple H has brought back formerly released stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and most recently Johnny Gargano, who made his shocking return on this week's Monday Night Raw. That might not be the last return we get either, as there are reports that Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) could be making a return, and many would love to see Bray Wyatt back in the company.

Vince was the subject of a Wall Street Journal report that alleged he had paid several women hush money and had NDAs signed to keep those situations quiet. Since the initial report and investigation, there has been even more money found, totaling around $19.6 million in payments.

As for Cena, he last appeared in WWE on June 20th, which was also Monday Night Raw's celebration of Cena's 20th anniversary. Some are hoping he will be in the mix again sooner than later, and he's even hinted that his wrestling career isn't over yet, despite his popularity in the film world.