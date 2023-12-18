Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Entertains Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

Matt Riddle has returned to combat sports' independent circuit. The Original Bro was released from WWE this past September following a series of controversies, including a convoluted situation at an airport. Before signing with WWE in Summer 2018, Riddle was one of the indies' biggest sensations, successfully transitioning from the octagon to the squared circle. Riddle made his wrestling name in promotions like EVOLVE, House of Glory, CZW, PWG, GCW, and the larger British independent scene. He mixed it up with some of the industry's top names including Swerve Strickland, the Lucha Brothers, Kyle O'Reilly, Minoru Suzuki, and more. While he added some acrobatic moves to his arsenal, Riddle's move-set retained much of his mixed martial arts expertise.

With no full-time commitments to any single promotion, rumors have swirled that Riddle could resume his MMA career while simultaneously continuing his pro wrestling run. His first match post-WWE is already scheduled for March 2024 when he faces WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Big Time Wrestling. If the stars align outside of the squared circle, Riddle could find himself standing opposite one of combat sports' most viral fighters.

Matt Riddle Entertains Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

Could The Original Bro and The Problem Child duel it out one day?

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, former WWE star Matt Riddle entertained the idea of boxing Jake Paul, noting he'd be up for it if the price was right.

"I mean yeah," Riddle responded. "I'll do anything for some money, but I prefer doing mixed martial arts. So yeah, boxing, kickboxing, whatever. I'll fight anybody anytime."

Jake is coming off his most dominant victory of his boxing career. This past weekend, Jake knocked out Andre August, who came into the fight with a professional record of 10-1-1, to extend his record to 8-1, 5 KOs.

"Set up my shot and he went night night," Jake said. "This is all part of the process, the next step to world champion. Clearly these guys can't hang with me."

Jake's victory caps off a successful combat sports fall for the Paul brothers. Logan Paul won his first boxing match in October, defeating Dillon Danis, and carried that momentum to a WWE United States Title victory the following month when he beat Rey Mysterio for the gold at WWE Crown Jewel. Logan's next WWE bout is expected to go down at WWE Royal Rumble next month.