Matt Riddle Goes After UFC President Dana White In Heated Instagram Post

It’s not secret that there’s been some heat between UFC President and WWE NXT star Matt Riddle ever since Riddle’s career in MMA with UFC unceremoniously ended.

During a recent interview, White spoke about Riddle, saying, “No, listen, I have no regrets. You know, I’ve heard interviews with Matt Riddle and he’s very fired up about being let go and everything. But at that place and that time where we were, it was the right move. But I’m happy for him, I’m happy he’s been successful and is doing well and I don’t wish the kid any ill will. I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite…as he should. But yeah, I don’t wish him any ill will or anything like that. I don’t regret the decision I made at that time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riddle posted a screenshot of the interview on his Instagram account and responded by writing, “Dana I’m not mad that you fired me I’m mad because you’re a heartless moron with to much money and power and felt the need to call me a loser after you fired me when I was on a 4 fight win streak and had my 3rd child almost bankrupting me. Also to say it was the right call to fire me is the dumbest thing ever, you literally tried to ruin my career/life because your a little bald bitch that couldn’t control me, so stop lying it’s sad bro.”

Riddle was released from UFC in early 2013 after failing two drug tests for marijuana within one year.