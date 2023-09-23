Matt Riddle Released by WWE

The past few days have seen a number of employees and in-ring talent let go from WWE, and now a Monday Night Raw superstar has joined that expanding list. Matt Riddle has revealed that he's been released by WWE, and you can find his post about the release below. It's not known if Riddle was released today or if he was released over the past few days and is just announcing that now, but in his post, Riddle did say he would see everyone soon. We wish Riddle and all those affected by the cuts well, and you can find Riddle's full post below.

On Twitter, Riddle wrote, "Just wanted to inform everyone that I'm no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙"

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023

Riddle experienced great success in NXT and WWE, especially after the formation of a Tag Team with Randy Orton. The duo would go on to win fans over quickly and would become known as RK-Bro, and they remained favorites for some time. They would even go on to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

After Orton was injured, Riddle would go on to face Roman Reigns for the Title, though he would later have to enter rehab as part of his suspension from WWE due to a wellness policy violation. Riddle would return shortly after WrestleMania 39, and would be involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre. The idea seemed to be to have them team-up in a similar way as Riddle did with Orton, but the story was halted after Riddle was pulled from TV earlier this month.

After his previous return, Riddle said, "I am ready to be back. It's been way too long, but it was definitely time I needed to take off and focus on me, the injuries and everything else I was dealing with. I feel like it had been so long and I was grinding for so long that I never had a second to hit reset. Now that the reset has happened, I'm ready. I finally get the call and go, 'hey, (you're) coming back, Raw after Mania."

WWE made news over the past few days for a number of reasons, including a new deal to move SmackDown to USA Network after the FOX deal is concluded. They also announced that Elimination Chamber would be heading to Perth, Australia, but then a number of releases hit, affecting talent on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.