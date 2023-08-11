Former WWE Superstar Reveals They Still Frequently Train, Unsure About Wrestling Return

While most WWE superstars continue their wrestling careers either on the independent circuit or in other major promotions after exiting WWE, some elect to stay away from official in-ring action. That has been the case for former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. Jax was released from her WWE contract in Fall 2021 and has not had a singles match since, only wrestling in a one-off appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past January. Considering she had a new WWE t-shirt released alongside the WWE Royal Rumble spot, many expected Jax to be back in WWE full-time following the battle royal, but she has been nowhere to be seen.

Despite the lack of contract, Jax recently revealed that she still frequently trains at WWE Hall of Famer D'Von Dudley's ring.

"I am training. I'll train over at D-Von Dudley's ring. He's great," Jax told Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. "And then I go over to Natty and TJ's (Natalya and Tyson Kidd), so they run me through some drills and stuff like that."

Jax's training has gone beyond drills too. She added that she has run some matches before with the likes of former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo.

"I have matches and that," Jax continued. "I'll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte and her husband, Manny (Andrade El Idolo)."

When it comes to what these training sessions are building to, Jax emphasized that she is "just hanging out" and not necessarily working towards a WWE comeback.

"I don't have the answer," Jax said when asked if she's planning to return to WWE. "Right now, I'm just hanging out. I'm enjoying being home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I've kind of started being obsessed with being in Pilates."

Jax spent seven years in WWE. She began her tenure in the WWE Performance Center where she trained to be a wrestler before making her in-ring debut in 2015. From there, Jax competed on the NXT brand for a couple of years before moving up to the main roster. Jax reached the pinnacle of the industry at WWE WrestleMania 34 when she defeated former tag partner Alexa Bliss to become Raw Women's Champion.