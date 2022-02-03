Nia Jax on How She Felt About WWE Fans Accusing Her of Always Hurting Wrestlers

Nia Jax built up an unfortunate reputation during her time in WWE as an unsafe worker. Wrestlers like Bayley, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Mandy Rose and Zelina Vega all suffered injuries during matches and/or brawls with Jax, though “The Irresistible Force” was consistently booked on WWE programming regardless. Jax was on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions this week and opened up about that, saying it hurt her emotionally when people claimed she was always injuring people.

“Anybody who knows me in the locker room, I know that I was so much bigger than everybody and I know that I’m a lot stronger,” Jax said (h/t Fightful). “Coach Sara Amato had always said, ‘you always have to be aware because you are so much bigger that you throwing your arm and hitting somebody in the face is not going to be the same as somebody smaller than you.’ I was always conscious of that. I always tried to take pride. I worked with Lexi [Alexa Bliss] most of my career and she’s so tiny. She trusted me. It hurt when people were like, ‘she injures everybody.’ In my career, I know I’ve injured two people. Obviously, Becky was one of them. There is another one, I don’t want to call her out, but I know I did. I profusely apologized. Other things, they made like a whole YouTube about certain things. Hey, guess what, we get in there and we’re going 300 days a year and not all my moves are going to look super clean and smooth, but I’m not injuring people or purposely going out to hurt people. That’s what hurt me the most. I consciously make an effort to make sure I can make everybody look good and keep it safe and make sure we all get out laughing and having a good time and safe.”

Jax revealed elsewhere in the interview that WWE tried to get her back for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, something she angrily turned down — “I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. Like I had a bunch of crap. Like, you know, it is like you just shoving stuff in everybody’s boxes, whatever. So I’m in the middle of getting my stuff back. They sent me a box and like, more than half was missing. I’m like, yo, what’s going on? So when I got the call, I thought it was about like, where’s my stuff? So I answered, I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up? They’re like, ‘Hey, we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.’ I started to hysterically laugh because I thought it was my friend joking with me, right? I was like, ‘Oh, you’re freaking hilarious.’

“Then he was like, actually, ‘No, this is an official call.’ I was like, ‘F— no, I’m not coming back.’ and he was like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘First of all, I already know I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still going to be paying me anyway, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not f—ing coming back. I was like, absolutely f—ing not.’ I was like, ‘Is this all this was?’ and he was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, bye,’” she added.