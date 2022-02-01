Nia Jax Describes How She Angrily Shot Down WWE’s Pitch for a Royal Rumble 2022 Return

Nia Jax was released by the WWE back on Nov. 4, meaning she still has a few days before the 90-day No Compete clause in her contract ends. While on this week’s edition of Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, she revealed that she was one of the many former WWE stars who was offered to come back for the Women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend. But Jax explained she wasn’t particularly happy with the offer given that WWE had yet to send her back many of her belongings in the months since her release.

“I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. Like I had a bunch of crap. Like, you know, it is like you just shoving stuff in everybody’s boxes, whatever. So I’m in the middle of getting my stuff back. They sent me a box and like, more than half was missing. I’m like, yo, what’s going on?” Jax said. “So when I got the call, I thought it was about like, where’s my stuff? So I answered, I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up? They’re like, ‘Hey, we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.’ I started to hysterically laugh because I thought it was my friend joking with me, right? I was like, ‘Oh, you’re freaking hilarious.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Then he was like, actually, ‘No, this is an official call.’ I was like, ‘F— no, I’m not coming back.’ and he was like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘First of all, I already know I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still going to be paying me anyway, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not f—ing coming back. I was like, absolutely f—ing not.’ I was like, ‘Is this all this was?’ and he was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, bye,’” she added.

She also talked about her potential future in pro wrestling, saying she’s more interested in starting a family — “I never want to say never, because I do love the feeling I get in the ring. I do enjoy it. Like, I loved wrestling. I didn’t like the s—, the politics, and all the other BS. But also like, you know, I’m not getting any younger and ever talk to you about it. Like I’m trying to find my man so I can start popping out babies.”

h/t WrestlingNews.co