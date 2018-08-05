Ronda Rousey Teases Four Horsewomen Feud vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks

We may see Ronda Rousey‘s MMA Four Horsewomen taking on WWE‘s Four Horsewomen at some point in the future.

Upon the entrance of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to WWE, there were plans for their group (including Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) to have an eventual match with the WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch).

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it has appeared to many in recent months that those plans seem to have been shelved for the time being, Ronda Rousey is certainly still playing into the idea via comments made on Instagram.

Bayley posted a photo of herself and Sasha Banks with the caption “Changing da game – Boss N Hug Connection.” Rousey quickly commented on the photo with the words “fauxhorsewomen.” This brought in Sasha Banks, who responded back “I hope Alexa wins.” Bayley also chimed in with “tell your girls to get some ring gear. We’re waiting.”

You can see the exchange below.

WWE originally shot some footage last year during the inaugural Mae Young Classic to tease an eventual face-off between the two groups. However, Rousey has been hot-shotted quickly (and rightfully) to the top of the WWE women’s division as she will face Alexa Bliss for the RAW women’s title at SummerSlam.

Given Rousey’s eventual title situation, a four versus four tag match between these two groups might seem like light years away. However, the horsewomen match is reportedly very much still in play and could be interjected into any big show down the line given their past history. There’s no doubt it would be a big money match, and Rousey is clearly aware of that by making the comments that she did on social media.

Rousey could easily be RAW women’s champion by the time a match like this were to happen. Having her unite with NXT women’s champion Baszler would be an easy sell; it’d be much harder to get all of the WWE four horsewomen on the same page. Charlotte and Becky Lynch appear to be at odds, while Bayley and Sasha Banks had been feuding for months prior to their recent reunion. Should the match happen down the line, it will undoubtedly require some storyline juggling.