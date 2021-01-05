Goldberg Returns on WWE Raw Legends Night, Challenges Drew McIntyre

✖

Goldberg made his grand return to the WWE during Monday Night Raw's Legends Night and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship! Throughout the night WWE fans saw many familiar faces from the past make their way back to television for the event, but it capped off with a tense main event match between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre. While Lee definitely put up a great fight against the defending champion, he unfortunately was not able to win it as McIntyre finally pinned Lee after an onslaught of tough blows. But he couldn't celebrate for long.

Soon after Drew McIntyre was declared the victor, Goldberg's music kicked in and the returning legend made his way to the ring. Although he tried to say he wasn't part of the other crew and was just asking for a match, he outright challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can check out the challenge in question (and McIntyre's response) below:

Following Goldberg's challenge to McIntyre at the end of Monday Night Raw's special Legends Night, McIntyre initially balked at the idea when he said that fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his "own dad." Reports from late 2020 seemed to indicate that Goldberg would be making his return to Friday Night SmackDown to challenge current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, so this return to Raw was definitely unexpected.

This even involved Goldberg himself calling out Reigns toward the end of last year. There's currently no way to tell whether or not this means a Goldberg vs. Reigns match is still reportedly on the cards for Wrestlemania 37, but this also makes McIntyre's defense of the title more interesting as well. Because if the plan is still having Goldberg eventually challenge Reigns at Wrestlemania, maybe he'll lose it at Rumble and turn his attention elsewhere?

Then again, WWE could very well make him a champion and turn a match against Reigns into a champion vs. champion match to headline Wrestlemania. With the COVID-19 pandemic meaning crowds are probably still going to be off the table come April, this might be the way to bring the viewers in. But what do you think of Goldberg's return and what it means for the next few months? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!