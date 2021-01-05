WWE Fans Confused Over Hulk Hogan's H-Phone Intro for Raw Legends Night
WWE fans were definitely confused by Hulk Hogan's new "H-Phone" intro for Legends Night on Monday Night Raw. There were lots of reasons to look forward to the newest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, but one of the major draws was the promise of many of the older superstars making their return as part of the special Legends Night kicking off the new year. Things got off to a big start with the return of multi-time champion Hulk Hogan, but while his promo kicked off the show fans were a little taken aback by what his promo actually stated.
In the intro for this special edition of Monday Night Raw, Hogan advertised his take on the iPhone known as the "hPhone." Rather than have the features found in the Apple device, Hogan promised this new phone would be adding a dash of Hulkamania to fans' daily lives.
Call your friends and family and tell 'em it's LEGENDS NIGHT on #WWERaw and it all starts RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/QqZ5NKevsb— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
While many fans definitely want to go out and purchase one of these special Hogan phones for themselves, there are just as many who were hilariously confused by the whole thing. But it definitely captures that old spirit befitting a Legends Night on WWE Monday Night Raw. Read on to see what fans are saying about Hogan's intro promo and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
The H Phone!
prevnext
H PHONE BROTHER #WWERAW https://t.co/iaxLAhVAP3— Tribal Krendel Chief (@Krendelrus) January 5, 2021
"Kinda Want a H Phone
prevnext
2 minutes in #wweraw and hulk Hogan already in the running for most boomer moment of 2021, not gonna lie tho Kinda want a Hphone#hulkamania— Mando'a Wolf (@Mandoa_Wolf) January 5, 2021
Can't Win 'Em All
prevnext
The first RAW of the new year starts with Hulk Hogan talking about an iPhone #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sOLPwQvrkt— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) January 5, 2021
Would You Get an H Phone?
prevnext
Yaaaaasss, the hulkster with the H Phone. Get the H Phone brothers. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r3YAC0HDqH— 💪🏾ISMA STYLES💪🏾⭐ (@ISMASTYLES11) January 5, 2021
"They Need to Push this Hogan Guy"
prevnext
they need to push this hulk hogan guy, mans got charisma #WWERaw— tnzm (@tnzmmm) January 5, 2021
Thumbs Up for the H Phone!
prevnext
The H Phone #WWERAW #RAWLegendsNight pic.twitter.com/0AmB0q0dWh— Marks With Mics (@MarksWithMics) January 5, 2021
...Really?
prevnext
I'm a fan of Hulk Hogan but "The H Phone" really Hulk #WWERaw— Shawn Ambrose (@CharmCityOs9482) January 5, 2021
But How Much Though?
prev
Bet That H Phone Will Cost more Than The Newest Iphone#WWERaw— Maddog_1992 (@Maddog_1992) January 5, 2021