WWE Fans Confused Over Hulk Hogan's H-Phone Intro for Raw Legends Night

WWE fans were definitely confused by Hulk Hogan's new "H-Phone" intro for Legends Night on Monday Night Raw. There were lots of reasons to look forward to the newest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, but one of the major draws was the promise of many of the older superstars making their return as part of the special Legends Night kicking off the new year. Things got off to a big start with the return of multi-time champion Hulk Hogan, but while his promo kicked off the show fans were a little taken aback by what his promo actually stated.

In the intro for this special edition of Monday Night Raw, Hogan advertised his take on the iPhone known as the "hPhone." Rather than have the features found in the Apple device, Hogan promised this new phone would be adding a dash of Hulkamania to fans' daily lives.

Call your friends and family and tell 'em it's LEGENDS NIGHT on #WWERaw and it all starts RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/QqZ5NKevsb — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021

While many fans definitely want to go out and purchase one of these special Hogan phones for themselves, there are just as many who were hilariously confused by the whole thing. But it definitely captures that old spirit befitting a Legends Night on WWE Monday Night Raw. Read on to see what fans are saying about Hogan's intro promo and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!