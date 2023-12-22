When professional wrestling is at its best, the storylines involving a promotion's best characters are working in tandem with incredible in-ring matches. For many, the storylines are what got us invested in wrestling in the first place, perhaps even more than the wrestling itself. When a key story or angle is firing on all cylinders, drawing in new fans and consistently evolving in exciting ways, nothing can top it.

That's why we take the opportunity during the ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards to not only recognize the phenomenal wrestlers that conquered the year, but we also single out the year's very best storylines. In 2023, there was one storyline that rose above the rest, capturing the attention of wrestling fans everywhere and delivering no shortage of memorable moments.

And the winner of the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Wrestling Storyline is...

The Bloodline Turmoil!

2023 may have been the worst year for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline as a faction, but it was arguably the best year for the Bloodline as a storyline. After 2022 saw the Bloodline's numbers grow with the additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, 2023 brought the group's downfall, largely because of Zayn.

At the Royal Rumble in January, Roman Reigns took on Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns won the match and then took an opportunity to test Zayn's loyalty, commanding him to take a chair to an immobile Owens during a post-match beatdown. That was the line that Sami wouldn't cross, and he instead used the chair on Reigns to effectively quit the Bloodline.

Sami was such a key figure in the story not only because he stood up to Roman Reigns, but he also brought about the change in Jey Uso that ultimately caused him to leave his cousin's shadow. At Elimination Chamber in February, Zayn challenged Reigns for the title. While he ultimately lost a hard-fought match, the night ended with another big chapter in the Bloodline saga. As the team attacked Sami after the match, Jey chose not to participate, walking away from his family in solidarity with his unlikely friend.

The drama continued throughout the year on SmackDown and several premium live events. Both of the Uso brothers teetered on the edge and struggled to figure out where their loyalties actually lied. While Jimmy eventually chose to stay with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Jey left it all behind. After "quitting" the WWE, Jey Uso was brought to Monday Night RAW, thanks to new pal (and eventual tag team partner) Cody Rhodes.

The Bloodline is ending 2023 in a much more difficult place than where it started the year. The group is down to just three members (as well as Paul Heyman) and looking as vulnerable as it ever has. When you pair that with the rise of the Judgement Day and the recent WWE returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, the Bloodline may have its hands full on the road to WrestleMania 40. All eyes will be on that event, since Roman defending his title in Philadelphia feels like a foregone conclusion. What we don't know yet is who he'll be fighting, and whether or not it's the time for one of the longest-reigning champions to finally lose his crown.

