AEW Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura During AEW Double or Nothing
Stardom pro wrestler Hana Kimura tragically died at the age of 22, and AEW paid tribute to Kimura during the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Before the start of the AEW Women's Championship match between Nyla Rose and challenger Hikaru Shida, AEW revealed a graphic honoring Kimura with an emotional tribute from commentator Excalibur. Pleading with those at home to treat others with kindness, especially online, AEW fans felt this was a classy move from the company to pay tribute to such a young star in the making. While Kimura's cause of death has not been made official, it was reported that she was a victim of cyberbullying.
Before her passing, Kimura worried fans with a number of social media posts implying self harm, and left one final goodbye message. As a result, AEW along with many of those in the wrestling entertainment industry have flooded social media with their own tributes as a way to mourn such a tragedy. Read on to see what fans are saying about AEW's tribute to Kimura, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Greatly Appreciated
AEW payed tribute to Shad Gaspard at the top of the show and now paying tribute to Hana Kimura#AEWDoN #HanaKimura
Bullying is wrong and if you feel suicidal please tell a friend or family member or call 1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/AqJQIOT9gW— Kenton (@Kenton_la) May 24, 2020
Sending Love
AEW PAYING TRIBUTE TO HANA— 💖Hana Kimura 1997-2020💖 (@TheEliteERA) May 24, 2020
💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗
💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗#RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/NINLZJbiCw
Thank You
Thank you @AEWrestling and @ShutUpExcalibur for honoring Hana Kimura tonight. #AEWDoN #aew— JCPxDesigns (@JCPxDESIGNS) May 24, 2020
"We All Need a Reminder"
Nice acknowledgement by AEW on the passing of Hana Kimura at only 22 years of age.
We all need a reminder to be better, and keep the circumstances of this tragedy in the forefront. #AEWDoN— ♠️ P. Jonez ♠️ (@PiledriverJonez) May 24, 2020
"Classy Gesture"
Thank you @AEWrestling for remembering Hana Kimura..
classy gesture. Love it #AEW #AEWDoN— Kelvin Mandala Putra ⚪ (@KelvinMP_WWE) May 24, 2020
"This Hits Really Hard"
Not going to lie, I traded up a bit just seeing the short Hana Kimura tribute on the AEW PPV. This really hits hard because she’s someone I’ve actually met and had interactions with.
Please be nice to others. Also, always feel free to reach out if any of you are hurting.— ★ジョー（xcornmuffinx） (@xcornmuffinx) May 24, 2020
"I'm Glad AEW Called Attention to It"
Well we have had a terrible week when it comes to Pro Wrestling
1st it was @Shadbeast and that terrible accident then it’s Hana Kimura and her committing Suicide due to Cyber Bullying
I’m glad #AEW Called attention to it. Private Party hitting the G9 and that tribute#AEWDoN— Phil Ouimette (@ouimette_philip) May 24, 2020
Class Act
Class act from AEW when talking about Hana Kimura #AEWDoN— Matt the Misfit (@MattTheMizfit) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.