AEW Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura During AEW Double or Nothing

Stardom pro wrestler Hana Kimura tragically died at the age of 22, and AEW paid tribute to Kimura during the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Before the start of the AEW Women's Championship match between Nyla Rose and challenger Hikaru Shida, AEW revealed a graphic honoring Kimura with an emotional tribute from commentator Excalibur. Pleading with those at home to treat others with kindness, especially online, AEW fans felt this was a classy move from the company to pay tribute to such a young star in the making. While Kimura's cause of death has not been made official, it was reported that she was a victim of cyberbullying.

Before her passing, Kimura worried fans with a number of social media posts implying self harm, and left one final goodbye message. As a result, AEW along with many of those in the wrestling entertainment industry have flooded social media with their own tributes as a way to mourn such a tragedy. Read on to see what fans are saying about AEW's tribute to Kimura, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!